'Every day is hell on Earth': Hartlepool mum appeals for information on missing son as murder probe continues

The mother of a missing man has issued an appeal for information as she faces another Christmas without her son.

Dad of one Scott Fletcher, who was aged 27 when he went missing, was reportedly last seen on May 11, 2011, at around 8.20pm near to a garage on the A181 at Wheatley Hill.

Julie Fletcher is appealing for information on her missing son Scott .

Scott’s daughter, Lucie, was only four-years-old when he went missing and she is now 11.

Detectives launched a murder investigation in December 2015, despite his body not having been found.

Seven men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and have subsequently been released without charge.

Scott’s mum Julie Fletcher said: “Every day is hell on Earth not knowing what happened to Scott, but it is much harder at Christmas.

"Scott’s daughter is heartbroken, she misses him greatly, as we all do, and she desperately wants her dad to come home.

“It would help to bring an end to our daily nightmare if we could just find out what has happened to him and I would urge anyone with information to contact police.

"We just want to know where he is and bring him home to his family.”

Detective Inspector Jim Allen, of Cleveland Police, said: “We are still as determined as ever to get answers for Julie, Lucie and all of Scott’s family.

“Our investigation continues and we will carry on in order to find out exactly what happened to him.

“We know that there are people out there who have information about what happened to Scott and we would urge those people to speak to us and end the nightmare that Julie and all the family live through on a day to day basis, particularly at Christmas time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101.