Ex-Hartlepool police officer jailed for 11 years for sexually abusing girl

A former Hartlepool police officer has been jailed for 11 years for child sex abuse.

Raymond Wild, who was a serving officer in the town for about four years, abused the girl after he left the police to open a shop.

His victim came forward years later after confiding in her first boyfriend and two colleagues, Teesside Crown Court heard.

In a personal victim statement, she said the abuse ruined her childhood and continues to affect her.

"My childhood was never happy after the abuse started," it read. "It continues to affect me, I cannot be assertive, either at home or at work.

"I am frightened of saying 'no', and I am frightened someone will find out I was abused as a child. I still feel ashamed and guilty for what happened to me."

The victim said Wild's continued denials had been difficult for her to cope with.

"I've been signed off work for a long time due to the stress of the trial," she said. "That has also had a financial impact on me and my children.

"Wild admitted to me what he had done, so I don't understand why he couldn't admit it in court.

"Having to give evidence against him was like being abused all over again. It was like me being on trial, not him."

The jury was told Wild repeatedly touched the girl.

She said: "I didn't cry out, I was scared, and while I didn't fully understand what was happening, deep down I knew it was wrong.

"He told me what had happened was a secret, and I shouldn't tell anyone. I didn't tell anyone at the time, I was a child, and I suppose I felt under the control of Raymond Wild."

Wild, 62, of Heybridge, Maldon, Essex, denied five charges of sexual assault of a child, and two charges of indecency with a child.

He was convicted of three charges of sexual assault.

Matthew Morgan, defending, said in mitigation: "Mr Wild led a blameless life before this offending, which was was many, many years ago.

"He also led a blameless life afterwards, being a hard-working man, first in the police, and then at a number of other jobs.

"His wife is registered disabled, and it's inevitable the family home will have to be sold because he will be unable to make mortgage repayments while he is in prison.

"There are also credit cards, car loan debts and an overdraft. Everything Mr Wild has will have to be liquidated.

"This will be his first time in custody at the age of 62. His health is not the best, and is unlikely to improve with incarceration."

Jailing Wild for 11 years, Judge Howard Crowson told him: "We have heard how your victim felt guilty for what you did to her.

"She had no need to feel any guilt, and her courage and persistence paid off when you were convicted. You took advantage of her."

Wild must register as a sex offender for life.