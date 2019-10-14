Family's distress as dead relative's home is targeted in tragic burglary
An empty home has fallen victim to criminals following the death of the person who lived there, police say.
Monday, 14th October 2019, 13:53 pm
Updated
Monday, 14th October 2019, 14:28 pm
The burglary happened at a property on Seventh Street, Horden, overnight between Tuesday, October 8 and Wednesday, October 9.
Peterlee Police said the family who own the property are “very distressed” as those responsible “must have known” that the property was empty, and why.
Anyone with information can contact PC 2553 Marshall at Peterlee CID on 0191 375 2714.