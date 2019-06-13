Fire crews tackle blaze at Marton Hotel and Country Club

Fire crews are at the scene of the vacant hotel as fire rips through the site.

Cleveland Fire Brigade were called following reports of a fire at Marton Hotel and Country Club, just before 7.30pm on Thursday June 13.

At least 6 fire engines and an ambulance were at the scene as black smoke bellowed out and could be seen for miles.

Flames engulfed the site, which closed in October 2017. Police have closed the A172 Stokesley Road in both directions while fire crews try to contain the blaze.

The site, which has been closed for over a year, was recently used in training exercises for both Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade Service.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said in a statement: "We are currently dealing with a large scale incident at Marton Country Club, Middlesbrough - road closures in place, we recommend avoiding the area."

The blaze appears to be mainly in the ballroom of the Marton Hotel. Photo credit: Sonya Mcghee

Devastating scenes at Marton Hotel. Photo credit: Sonya Mcghee