Firefighters tackle blaze at The Ship Inn, Hartlepool
Hartlepool firefighters have put out a blaze at The Ship Inn on the Headland in Hartlepool.
By Faye Dixon
Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 15:36 pm
Cleveland Fire Brigade were called at 11.40am on Tuesday, September 17 to reports of a fire at a pub in the town.
The fire was located at The Ship Inn, Middlegate on the Headland.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Two appliances from Hartlepool station attended the incident.
Two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet were used along with a thermal image camera.”
The fire was confined to an upstairs store room in the property and the curtains and exterior windowsill have been slightly damaged by fire. Some areas of the building have also been damaged by smoke.
Firefighters from the crews in Hartlepool quickly dealt with the blaze and the fire was put out by around 12.10pm.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.