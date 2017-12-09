Firefighters tackle major blaze at former Wesley nightclub in Hartlepool town centre.

Firefighters have been called to a blaze at the former Wesley nightclub and church in Hartlepool.

The fire was reported to Stranton Fire Station and saw several firefighters called to tackle the blaze at around 8.30pm.

Picture by Bernadette Malcolmson.

Flames could be seen around 20ft above the roof of the former Weslyean Church.

Cleveland Police are on scene with Cleveland Fire Brigade and it is believed no one is injured at this time.

At its height five fire engines were called to the scene along with a command control unit and two hydraulic platforms.

Firefighters were fighting the blaze were using the platforms to get closer to the flames in the roof space of the building.

Picture by Bernadette Malcolmson.

Victoria Road and Wesley Square are closed and people are advised to avoid these areas until further notice.

Police say inquiries are ongoing.

Onlookers could be seen around the area watching the operation as it unfolded.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is not yet known.

Picture by Bernadette Malcolmson.

Log on here for updates.

Picture by Bernadette Malcolmson.