Five arrested as body confirmed as missing 22-year-old Luke Jobson

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter as a body found has been confirmed as that of missing Luke Jobson.

A major operation to find the 22-year-old, which involved dozens of volunteers, was launched in Yarm, Teesside, after he disappeared in the early hours of Saturday.

A body was found in the river in the town yesterday. It has now been confirmed as that of Luke.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: "Our thoughts are with Luke’s family and friends at this very difficult time and specially trained officers will continue to support them.

"Five males who came forward (after police appeals for information on the circumstances leading up to the discovery of Luke’s body) have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

"Two 18 year olds and two 16 year olds have now been released under investigation, while an 18 year old remains in custody facing questioning.

"We are aware of various rumours and speculation circulating on social media but we would stress that sharing these further can be very distressing for Luke’s family as well as being unhelpful to our on-going inquiries.

"If anyone has information they believe could help our inquiries please pass this directly to Cleveland Police via the 101 number, quoting Event 14944."