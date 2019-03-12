Five former officers at detention centre for young prisoners convicted of abuse

Five officers have been convicted of physical abuse on young prisoners at a detention centre following one of the UK's biggest police investigations of its kind, it can now be reported.

Durham Police spoke to 1,676 former inmates of Medomsley Detention Centre, near Consett, about the abusive treatment and beatings they endured from the 1960s to its closure in 1988.

The detention centre housed young inmates from across the North East.

Following a series of trials at Teesside Crown Court, it can now be reported that five former staff members have been convicted of offences including misconduct in a public office after jurors were told much of the violence was "for the enjoyment of the officers".

Judge Howard Crownson lifted reporting restrictions on the hearings after the verdicts were returned in the last of three trials.

