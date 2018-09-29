Five in police custody after man found injured in street dies

Five people are in police custody following the death of a man who was found injured in the street.

Police are in the Melsonby Court area of Billingham following the incident, which happened in the early hours of today.

Officers were called shortly before 12.30am responding to concerns for a man found injured in the street.

He was taken to James Cook University Hospital, but Cleveland Police have confirmed he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Five people are currently in custody in connection with this incident and inquiries are ongoing.