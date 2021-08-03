Former Cleveland Police Chief Constable faces misconduct hearing after investigation by watchdog

Mike Veale is accused of breaching “standards of professional behaviour” relating to alleged conduct while in charge at the force.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had carried out investigations into allegations between July and December 2018 before Mr Veale stepped down from Cleveland Police in 2019.

The IOPC said it had passed on its findings to the Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) in February.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Cleveland Police Chief Constable Mike Veale. Photo Rod Minchin/PA Wire

A spokesman for the watchdog said: “We found that there was sufficient evidence to indicate that Mr Veale had breached the standards of professional behaviour.

"It will be for the PCC to formulate the nature of the misconduct charges, based on our findings, and to bring those proceedings to a future misconduct hearing.

“All concerned parties have been notified.”

In 2019 the IOPC said it was investigating Mr Veale for “alleged inappropriate behaviour towards colleagues, discrimination, and unprofessional behaviour”.

Cleveland PCC Steve Turner said: “The matter will shortly be referred to an independent panel, chaired by an independent lawyer, to hold a misconduct hearing to consider the evidence, make appropriate findings and determine any appropriate outcome.”

Since stepping down from Cleveland Police Mr Veale has acted as an advisor to Leicestershire’s Police and Crime Commissioner.

Rupert Matthews, PCC for Leicestershire, said: “It is important to note that he is currently not in breach of any misconduct regulations.

“The investigation process is ongoing, and it would therefore be inappropriate to comment on anything in relation to that at this time.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.