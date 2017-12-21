Former Pools keeper fined for speeding in his Mercedes in Hartlepool

Former Hartlepool United goalkeeper Dimitrios Konstantopoulos has been fined after he admitted breaking the speed limit in Hartlepool.

The 39-year-old, who now plays for Championship side Middlesbrough, pleaded guilty to one count of speeding at Teesside Magistrates' Court today.

Prosecutor David Ward said he had been caught on camera in his Mercedes doing 48mph on Easington Road where the limit is 40mph on February 27 of this year.

Konstantopoulos was previously convicted in his absence but he asked for the case to be looked at again after stating he was not aware of the court date.

The court heard there had been problems in legal documents being sent to him due to moving home.

A trial date was originally due to take place on February 12 next year but the case was moved forward to be dealt with.

Konstantopoulos, of Coniscliffe Court, Hartlepool, was fined £100 and given three penalty points plus told to pay a £30 victim surcharge.

District Judge Kristina Harrison told him: "I'm fining you the amount that would have been paid on the fixed penalty which for some reason was sent back to you, so I'm putting you back in the same position an ordinary person is for an offence of this nature.

"There was a mistake somewhere along the line".

A separate charge against Konstantopoulos of failing to give police information about the identity of who was driving his car alleged to have been guilty of an offence between November 2016 and March 20 this year, was dismissed after the prosecution offered no evidence.

Konstantopoulos's solicitor Simon Caterall said: "We are delighted to get this matter finally resolved."

Konstantopoulos, known to football fans as Dimi, made 117 appearances for Pools between 2003 and 2007 before he moved to Coventry.

He was part of the Pools squad that reached the League One Play Off Final at Cardiff in May 2005.



