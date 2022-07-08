Trouble flared at the Suits Direct Stadium fixture on Tuesday, March 15, with a number of arrests at the time and since.

Now Cleveland Police have confirmed that four men from the Hartlepool area are due in court on Tuesday, July 12.

Three, aged 24, 26, 28, are charged with a public order offence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fourth, aged 40, faces a similar charge and is also accused of drinking in view of a playing field.

Cleveland Police has been working closely with colleagues from Bradford to identify suspects in both areas.

Seven men were arrested in the Bradford area earlier this week.

The arrests were made by officers from Cleveland Police following an investigation with West Yorkshire Police.

Trouble flared at the match at the Sports Direct Stadium

Five men aged 19, 20, 22, 26 and 29 have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and section 18 assault.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, section 18 assault and throwing a missile.

And a 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, section 18 assault and common assault.

The arrests came after police previously released pictures of a number of men suspected of being involved in disorder.

Anyone with information or video footage from the area is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 043268.