Four people arrested in Hartlepool after youths pelt police with eggs

The incident took place around 7.45pm on Thursday in Kent Street, Hartlepool, and followed what Cleveland Police have called “numerous reports of criminality and antisocial behaviour in the wider Belle Vue estate in the last two weeks”.

A force statement on Friday added: “Last night, a large group of youths had gathered and some reportedly threw eggs and other items at officers and members of the public. While no one was injured, it was reported that a number of windows at an address were damaged.

“A 40-year-old woman, two 16-year-old boys and two 17-year-old boys were arrested last night on suspicion of offences including harassment and obstructing police. They remain in custody facing questioning.”

Police in the Belle Vue area of Hartlepool on Thursday night.

Neighbourhoods Chief Inspector Mark Haworth said: “We will not tolerate those who persist in ruining quality of life for the law-abiding majority and I do anticipate further arrests.

“I have put a dispersal order in place covering Oxford Street/Brenda Road and Stockton Road/A689 - effectively the Belle Vue estate - and this can be reinstated at short notice when it expires, if need be.

“We will continue to work with our partners and with the community and we recently set up a police hub in Belle Vue Community Centre.

“Officers remain on patrols in the area providing a reassuring presence. We also have a residents’ meeting planned for next week.

“I’d urge any local people with concerns to speak to police in confidence.

“You can also pass information by phoning the 101 number or, if you don’t want to speak to police, you can pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning them on 0800 555 111.”

