'Getting ridiculous' - Cleveland crime commissioner responds to latest claims

Mr Turner said he was the subject of more anonymous allegations and it was “getting so ridiculous” that he was considering starting a list.

Referring to the assault allegation, he posted on Facebook: “Anyone who knows me will know how ridiculous such an accusation is.

“So once again I am confident there is no truth in it and I will be cleared of the whole thing.”

Steve Turner.

Last month it was confirmed that three previous referrals to the police watchdog by the Cleveland Police and Crime Panel would result in no further action being taken against Conservative Mr Turner.

The IOPC said they related to the PCC’s alleged conduct but did not warrant a formal investigation.

Any such matters which come to light must be referred by the police and crime panel, which scrutinises the PCC’s work.

One concerned a police caution Mr Turner received in the 1990s after admitting handling £15 worth of stolen goods while a manager at a former Safeway supermarket.

Another non-recent allegation of theft was also referred to the IOPC while an allegation was made that he acted illegally when submitting his election papers prior to being voted into the post in May by not revealing the police caution.

The IOPC said there had been no legal requirement to declare the caution so no offence had been committed.

It is continuing to investigate a separate matter concerning an allegation of a sex attack, which is understood to date back to the 1980s.

It recently said it would oversee a managed investigation into the complaint with inquiries being conducted by an external force.

Mr Turner has denied any wrongdoing and said he will be found innocent.

In his Facebook post Mr Turner, who was elected pledging to “get tough” on crime and drugs gangs, added: ”I am currently pursuing complaints against the press and some individuals and can categorically state that no amount of malicious and false allegations will stop me from making a positive difference for the public, Cleveland Police and victims locally as the democratically elected PCC.