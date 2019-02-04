Girl, 12, raped in park after being followed by man

Dashcam footage is being sought by police following reports of a schoolgirl being raped.

A 12-year-old girl was approached by an unknown man at the traffic lights on Durham Road, Stockton - opposite the Mile House pub.

The man then followed the girl along Darlington Lane towards Sheraton Park where she was raped in a secluded area.

She and her family are being supported by specialist officers while the investigation continues.

Police are calling for any motorists who were in this area at the time of the incident and may have any dashcam footage to please get in touch.

It happened on November 15, 2018, between 5.30pm and 7.45pm.

The man is described as being a black male in his 20s, around 6ft tall and of muscular build and he spoke with a local accent.

He was wearing tight black jeans which were ripped at the knees and a dark coloured top and baseball cap.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact DC Lindsay Davidson from Cleveland Police on 101 quoting event number 017514.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.