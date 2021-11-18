Leanne Wallace hides her face (left) after an earlier court appearance. She admitted fraud by using Leslie Rushworth's bank card while he was in North Tees hospital.

Leanne Wallace, 40, from Hartlepool, was meant to be caring for 84 year-old Leslie Rushworth after he was admitted to the University Hospital of North Tees in July last year.

But over the course of two days she used his bank card five times to buy a new bed, wallpaper, order things from Amazon and pay off a £900 loan.

Mr Rushworth, from Seaton Carew, was so ill he was unable to even communicate effectively at the time, and sadly died in a hospice just days later.

Wallace, of Challoner Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 14 months at Teesside Crown Court on Thursday for what the judge said was “an appalling abuse of trust”.

The court heard her behaviour had a devastating impact on Mr Rushworth’s family after they uncovered Wallace’s crimes during their father’s final days.