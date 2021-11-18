Greedy Hartlepool nurse jailed for using patient's bank card to order herself a new bed, pay off loan and order from Amazon
A nurse who used a seriously ill patient’s bank card to buy goods for herself and pay off a loan debt has been jailed.
Leanne Wallace, 40, from Hartlepool, was meant to be caring for 84 year-old Leslie Rushworth after he was admitted to the University Hospital of North Tees in July last year.
But over the course of two days she used his bank card five times to buy a new bed, wallpaper, order things from Amazon and pay off a £900 loan.
Mr Rushworth, from Seaton Carew, was so ill he was unable to even communicate effectively at the time, and sadly died in a hospice just days later.
Wallace, of Challoner Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 14 months at Teesside Crown Court on Thursday for what the judge said was “an appalling abuse of trust”.
The court heard her behaviour had a devastating impact on Mr Rushworth’s family after they uncovered Wallace’s crimes during their father’s final days.
