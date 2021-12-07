Hartlepol Labour group leader joins calls for under-fire Cleveland Crime Commissioner to resign
Local Labour chiefs have called for the immediate resignation of Cleveland’s Police and Crime Commissioner amid a historic sex inquiry.
Labour Group Leaders from the four councils covered by Cleveland Police, including Hartlepool, say Conservative Steve Turner should stand down following revelations of a police caution and a sex allegation investigation.
Middlesbrough MP Andy McDonald used parliamentary privilege in September to claim Mr Turner was “sacked” by a former employer for “systematic theft”.
Mr Turner called the allegations “unsubstantiated” at the time, but last month added the police caution he received 22 years ago was for handling £15 worth of stolen goods while he was a manager at a former Safeway store in Norton.
The Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) has also separately begun a “managed investigation” into an alleged sex assault dating back to the 1980s.
The Labour councillors, including Brenda Harrison, Labour Group Leader on Hartlepool Borough Council, said residents need a crime commissioner with integrity and a clean record.
The statement also signed by Labour Group leaders on Stockton, Middlesbrough, and Redcar and Cleveland councils, said: "He is now also under investigation over an allegation of sexual assault.
"We have no faith that he can discharge the duties of the PCC”.
The statement added: “Mr Turner must now do the right thing and resign for the good of the force and to restore public trust and faith in the office of PCC.”
He said: “I am going to do the job the people of Cleveland elected me to do.”