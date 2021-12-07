Hartlepol Labour group leader joins calls for under-fire Cleveland Crime Commissioner to resign

Labour Group Leaders from the four councils covered by Cleveland Police, including Hartlepool, say Conservative Steve Turner should stand down following revelations of a police caution and a sex allegation investigation.

Middlesbrough MP Andy McDonald used parliamentary privilege in September to claim Mr Turner was “sacked” by a former employer for “systematic theft”.

Mr Turner called the allegations “unsubstantiated” at the time, but last month added the police caution he received 22 years ago was for handling £15 worth of stolen goods while he was a manager at a former Safeway store in Norton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Labour Group leader Cllr Brenda Harrison and Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner.

The Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) has also separately begun a “managed investigation” into an alleged sex assault dating back to the 1980s.

The Labour councillors, including Brenda Harrison, Labour Group Leader on Hartlepool Borough Council, said residents need a crime commissioner with integrity and a clean record.

The statement also signed by Labour Group leaders on Stockton, Middlesbrough, and Redcar and Cleveland councils, said: "He is now also under investigation over an allegation of sexual assault.

"We have no faith that he can discharge the duties of the PCC”.

The statement added: “Mr Turner must now do the right thing and resign for the good of the force and to restore public trust and faith in the office of PCC.”

He said: “I am going to do the job the people of Cleveland elected me to do.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.