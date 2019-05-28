Hartlepool admitted trying to arrange sex with a child and making indecent photographs of youngsters

A Hartlepool man appeared before a judge where he admitted trying to arrange sex with a child.

David Walker, 52, was detained after an investigation by South Wales police, Teesside Crown Court was told.

His barrister Stephen Constantine said that Walker had no previous convictions and he had only just been charged after being arrested in 2016.

Walker, of Tankerville Street, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to attempting to arrange or facilitate the commission of a child sex offence on April 11, 2013.

He also admitted three charges of making indecent photographs of children on August 27, 2015.

The offences were of making 74 images at the most serious level Category A, also 33 at Category B, and 29 at Category C.

Walker also pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of 22 cannabis plants on August 27, 2015.

He was remanded on bail for a pre-sentence report before sentencing on June 28.

Judge Sean Morris ordered him to register as a sex offender before leaving court.