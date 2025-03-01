Hartlepool Betfred customer upset as Cleveland Police decide not to charge woman who admitted bank card fraud
Richard Lee was in the Betfred branch, at the Fens, in Catcote Road, Hartlepool, last year when another customer used his card three times to gamble before brazenly handing it back to him after claiming she had only just found it.
Moments later his phone bank app alerted him that £60 had been withdrawn from his account.
The police finally arrested her earlier this month.
But despite admitting the offence, Mr Lee was stunned to learn she would not be charged and would instead be referred to a scheme aimed at reducing “low level” re-offending.
Richard, 75, from the Belle Vue area of town, who believes he must have dropped his card in the shop without realising it, said: “I was under the assumption that it was going to go to court.
"This scheme means that individuals are not going to be named and shamed. In my book, she is getting away with it.”
Richard, who is well-known for campaigning over his missing daughter Katrice, had to change his bank card, seek a refund and report it to the police.
He added: “I’m the victim here. I haven’t had an apology.”
Cleveland Police said a 59-year-old woman has been referred for an out-of-court disposal under the DIVERT scheme, which is commissioned by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) in partnership with the Probation Service.
The force said it is aimed at reducing re-offending where the offending is low level and encourages people to get support.
A spokesperson added: “The woman was not eligible for a charge due to minor previous offending and fully admitting the offence.
"The decision was made to refer the woman to the scheme rather than issue a caution in this case as this was deemed the most appropriate sanction, taking all of the circumstances into consideration.”
Only 4% of people who successfully complete the scheme are said to offend again, compared to the current re-offending rate of over 32% across Cleveland.
The force added if offenders do not complete the programme then they risk being taken to court for the original offence.
Betfred declined to comment.