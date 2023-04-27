News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool burglar admits breaking into charity shop and stealing £7,000 of clothing from menswear shop

A burglar has been remanded in custody after admitting a spate of offences.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 27th Apr 2023, 16:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 17:03 BST

Paul Atkinson, 45, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, has pleaded guilty to committing four burglaries and five thefts over a two-month period this year.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard the spree took place between February 27 and April 23 at shops and businesses in town.

Among his burglary targets was the Poolie Time Emporium charity shop, in Victoria Road, on April 1.

Cuba Menswear, in York Road, Hartlepool, was targeted by burglar Paul Atkinson earlier this year.Cuba Menswear, in York Road, Hartlepool, was targeted by burglar Paul Atkinson earlier this year.
Atkinson admitted stealing phones, a credit card reader and cash to the value of £225 during the raid.

He also pleaded guilty to burgling Cuba Menswear, in York Road, on February 27 and stealing clothing worth £7,000.

His other burglary targets were Clifton Lodge Veterinary Group, in Stockton Road, on April 23 and a barber’s shop on April 15.

Two additional burglary charges were withdrawn.

Atkinson will learn his fate when he is sentenced on Tuesday, May 23, by a judge at Teesside Crown Court.

