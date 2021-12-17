Hartlepool burglar must wait to learn fate after Covid booster jab left him too sick to be sentenced
A burglar will have to wait until after the new year period to learn his fate.
Michael O’Keefe, 40, was due to be sentenced at Teesside Crown Court on Friday, December 17.
He pleaded guilty to burgling an address in Lansdowne Road, in the Park Road area of Hartlepool, on February 2 of this year.
But the hearing had to be adjourned as O’Keefe was not well enough.
Barrister Stephen Littlewood said his client, who appeared over a videolink to Durham Prison, was “very ill” due to feeling the after effects of a Covid booster vaccine the previous day.
Judge Jonathan Carroll adjourned sentence until January 21 and remanded O’Keefe, of Catcote Road, Hartlepool, in custody in the meantime.
No pre-sentence report was ordered as the court heard that he is a “third strike” burglar, meaning he is facing a minimum sentence of three years jail as decided by Parliament.