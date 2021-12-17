Hartlepool burglar must wait to learn fate after Covid booster jab left him too sick to be sentenced

A burglar will have to wait until after the new year period to learn his fate.

By Mark Payne
Friday, 17th December 2021, 1:21 pm

Michael O’Keefe, 40, was due to be sentenced at Teesside Crown Court on Friday, December 17.

He pleaded guilty to burgling an address in Lansdowne Road, in the Park Road area of Hartlepool, on February 2 of this year.

But the hearing had to be adjourned as O’Keefe was not well enough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Barrister Stephen Littlewood said his client, who appeared over a videolink to Durham Prison, was “very ill” due to feeling the after effects of a Covid booster vaccine the previous day.

Judge Jonathan Carroll adjourned sentence until January 21 and remanded O’Keefe, of Catcote Road, Hartlepool, in custody in the meantime.

No pre-sentence report was ordered as the court heard that he is a “third strike” burglar, meaning he is facing a minimum sentence of three years jail as decided by Parliament.

Read More

Read More
Police warning over 'extremely persistent' bogus traders

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Hartlepool Mail has been in town since 1877, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.