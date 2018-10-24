Hartlepool bus driver denies causing death of elderly passenger in Middlesbrough

A bus driver from Hartlepool appeared in court today to deny causing the death of a passenger.

James Brown, of Torcross Close, Hartlepool, is accused of causing the death by his careless driving of 88-year-old Dorothy McLaren.

Mrs McLaren died following a fall after boarding a Stagecoach bus in Acklam Road, Middlesbrough, in January of this year.

Emma Cruickshank, prosecuting, told Teesside Magistrates' Court the case should be sent to the crown court.

Brown, 45, said he would be pleading not guilty.

Andrew Stewardson, defending, said there will be some 'complex issues' to resolve before trial.

The bench ordered the case to be transferred to Teesside Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on November 20.

Brown was bailed to attend court on that date.