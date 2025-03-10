Hartlepool CID arrest five men and women aged between 19 and 62 on suspicion of money laundering

Five people have been detained in connection with a suspected money laundering racket.

Hartlepool CID made the arrests on Monday, March 10, after four warrants were executed at properties in both Hartlepool and Stockton.

The raids were supported from the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU) as part of the ongoing Operational Sentinel crusade to disrupt organised crime.

Two men aged 61 and 32 and two women aged 59 and 28 have all been arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

A 19-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and money laundering.

All five remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Louise Sproson, from Hartlepool CID, said “this morning has shown a great example of positive partnership working”, adding: “Serious and organised crime has such a detrimental effect on our communities and the people living in them.

"We won’t tolerate this and we aim to improve the lives of residents and the public in the Hartlepool area.

"This activity has resulted in five arrests today.”

NEROCU Detective Inspector Gaye Martin said: “This is just the latest display of North-East partners working together to protect communities and pursue those suspected of being involved in serious and organised crime.

“Work just like this will continue under Operation Sentinel and we will use every tool, resource and tactic at our disposal, alongside partners, to ensure anyone believed to be harming others or the community will be brought to justice.”

Anyone with information about criminal activity in their area is urged to contact police on 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.