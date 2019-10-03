Hartlepool Community Safety Team close off Wynyard Road flat after reports of drug dealing and anti-social behaviour
Members of the local Safety Team have closed off a flat in the town following reports of disorderly behaviour.
On Thursday, October 3, members of the Hartlepool Community Safety Team attended Teesside Magistrates Court in order to apply for a Premise Closure Order for a flat located on Wynyard Road, Hartlepool.
Their evidence was presented to magistrates including reports of drug related activity, anti-social behaviour and disorderly behaviour centred in and around the flat in the town.
The Closure Order has now been granted.
Staff from the Community Safety Team attended 1A Wynyard Road and have secured the address for a period of three months until Thursday, January, 2 2020.
It is a criminal offence for anyone to now enter or remain in this property without court exemption. Those who breach this will be punished with a fine of up to £5,000, up to 51 weeks in prison or both.
Sergeant Adrian Dack said: “This closure follows up on the numerous reports we have received of drug dealing, anti-social behaviour and the impact that this has on local residents and local businesses as well as their staff and customers.
“With the support of our partner agencies and housing providers we will continue to relentlessly pursue those who cause such a blight on the local community, not just in Hartlepool but across the Cleveland force area.”
If you witness any person breaching the order, you are urged to call police on 999 or you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.