Hartlepool drink driver twice the limit when stopped by police on mercy mission for sick grandfather

A drink driver was caught in the early hours while on a mission of mercy for his grandfather.

Jamie Foran-Smith had gone to bed after his night out, but got up when his grandfather fell ill and needed medicine.

A police patrol stopped Foran-Smith as he returned from a 24 hour dispensary, Teesside Magistrates' Court heard.

"He was stopped driving his Renault Clio in West View Road in Hartlepool," said Joanne Hesse, prosecuting.

"The officer noticed he smelled of alcohol.

"A breath test recorded an alcohol level of 71, compared to the legal limit of 35.

"Mr Foran-Smith does have previous convictions, but nothing similar, and nothing since 2010."

Foran-Smith, 25, of Alderwood Close, Hartlepool, admitted driving with excess alcohol on February 28.

John Nixon, defending, said: "Mr Foran-Smith lives with his father and grandfather.

"He had been to bed after his night out, but his grandfather fell ill and needed medication.

"Mr Foran-Smith went to get some from an all night dispensary, having made the unwise decision to use his car to get there.

"It was a shock to him when he discovered he was over the legal limit.

"He uses the car to get to his marketing job, so the inevitable ban will have an impact."

Foran-Smith was banned from driving for 20 months, and ordered to pay £391 in fines and costs at £50 a month.