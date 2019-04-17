Hartlepool driver who collided with three generations of one family is banned from road

A mum says she is disappointed at the punishment given to a danger driver who hit her, her daughter mother as they tried to cross a busy Hartlepool road.

Kate Curran, 40, her mum Angela Atkinson, 63, and Kate’s two-year old daughter Poppy’s pushchair were struck by a car when they were on a crossing on Hart Lane, Hartlepool, in January.

The crossing at Hart Lane, between Throston Grange Lane and Dunston Road, where Kate Curran her daughter Poppy where knocked over. Picture by FRANK REID

Kate suffered a black eye, soft tissue and nerve damage in both legs and to an elbow, while Mrs Atkinson is still recovering from leg injuries including a broken knee cap.

Poppy’s pushchair was thrown to the other side of the road and she got a gash on her head and cut on one hand.

The driver, Liam Connor-Middleton, 25, of Rosebay Close, Hartlepool, was given a 12-month driving ban by Teesside Magistrates Court after he admitted dangerous driving.

He was also fined £100 and ordered to pay £250 compensation to Mrs Atkinson and £150 to Kate.

Kate, who is a full-time carer to her autistic son Niallcraig Whyte, said: “To be honest I’m not entirely happy about it.

“The compensation is a bit of a joke considering my daughter’s pushchair which was damaged cost £350.

“It’s not about the money but I don’t understand how they can come up with that.”

Kate added that while she did not wish to see the driver go to prison, she thinks the driving ban should have been longer.

She added: “He didn’t go out to do it on purpose. It was a mistake and I accept that but I do feel the punishment should have been more severe.”

Following the accident, Mrs Atkinson spent two weeks in hospital and needed home care for a further six weeks due to being bed bound.

Kate said: “She is still on crutches. She has got to have physiotherapy on both legs and is under counselling.

“She is a lot better than she was but her mobility has been greatly affected.”

Kate’s left leg where the car hit her is still numb.

She had previously thanked members of the public who stopped after the collision and helped them.

One couple got out of their car and carried the buggy and Poppy to safety.

Others phoned the emergency services and stayed with the family until they arrived.