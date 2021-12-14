Hartlepool driver with 'dreadful' record crashed after speeding away from police at 90mph in car he had just bought in field
A rogue driver has been jailed after a 90mph rush hour police chase in a car he had just bought that ended in a crash.
Charlie Dunn, 24, who has a bad record for driving offences including numerous bans, bought a Subaru Forester for scrap value in a field near the Hart bypass.
He caught the attention of police almost as soon as he turned onto the A179 during the afternoon rush hour on September 29 and sped off.
Teesside Crown Court heard officers in a marked police car waiting in traffic heard screeching tyres about 10 yards behind them.
Looking in the mirror they saw smoke was coming from the tyres and the car had no windscreen, said prosecutor Neil Jones.
As police turned around, so did Dunn who accelerated towards Hartlepool.
Mr Jones said: “During this pursuit the Subaru accelerated up to what the officers put at near 90 miles an hour, weaving in and out of traffic and causing oncoming drivers to swerve towards the kerb.”
Dunn slammed on the brakes and turned onto Worset Lane where he reached speeds of up to 60mph despite it being so narrow that only one vehicle could use the road.
Police slowed down to try to encourage Dunn to do the same due to their fears of a head-on collision occurring with an innocent motorist.
He drove into a field where he crashed into a fence post.
Judge Chris Smith said Dunn, of Amberton Road, Hartlepool, had a “dreadful” record with half of his 40 previous offences being for driving matters.
They include a previous dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.
He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, having no insurance and driving other than in accordance with a licence for the latest incident.
Stephen Constantine, mitigating, said he did not set out to buy a car that day.
He said Dunn had been working abroad installing cables and kept out of trouble for four years.
But he said Dunn’s head was “all over the place” after being laid off and because his partner had suffered a miscarriage.
Jailing Dunn for eight months, Judge Smith said: “I would be failing in my public duty if I did not mark this offending with a immediate custodial sentence.”
He was also banned from driving for 28 months.