Hartlepool drug dealer in his 60s is spared jail after court heard he had been threatened

William Teal, 68, was caught with just under 64 grams of amphetamine and 513 tablets when officers executed a drugs warrant at his home in Joicey Court, Hartlepool.

He was spared immediate prison when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Friday, August 6.

The court heard Teal told police and the probation service he had been threatened into selling the drugs to help pay off a drug debt belonging to his grandson.

Police raided Teal's home in Joicey Court, Hartlepool in August 2019. Picture: Google

Laura Miller, prosecuting, said police found a Heron Foods carrier bag containing amphetamine during the search in August 2019.

She said: “That bag had a number of items within it including a clear tub with a white substance which was identified as being 61.3 grams of amphetamine."

A smaller amount of amphetamine and a number of snap bags containing the tablets were also found.

Messages relating to drug dealing were found on Teal’s mobile phone.

The case was dealt with at Teesside Crown Court.

When interviewed a second time by police Teal told them he was dealing to help his grandson pay off a drug debt to criminals.

Miss Miller said: “He was told his grandson would be taken away if he didn’t assist.”

He pleaded guilty to possession of class B and C drugs with intent to supply.

The court heard he had similar drug possession and supply convictions on his record.

Stephen Constantine, defending, said Teal had health issues and appealed to the judge to pass a sentence that would not see him sent to prison.

The judge Recorder Sam Green QC said Teal had been dealing at street level but had played a significant role.

Sentencing options under court guidelines ranged from a community order to immediate custody.

Recorder Green said: “I’m obliged to work within the guidelines, so prison it must be.

"The only question is whether I can suspend the sentence. In my view I can.”

Teal, now of Monkton Road, Hartlepool, was given eight months prison suspended for two years and 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Recorder Green added: “If you breach it you will almost certainly go downstairs.”

