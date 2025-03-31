Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A “regular cannabis user” has been banned from the road after a pedestrian suffered arm and facial injuries when she was knocked over while he was over the drug-drive limit.

A court heard how 39-year-old John Smith “struck” a pedestrian with his car as she crossed the road in Hartlepool’s Thornhill Gardens.

Smith, of Blakelock Road, in Hartlepool, collided with the woman shortly before 6pm on Saturday, October 19, knocking her to the ground.

Joan Smith, prosecuting, said: “She fell and suffered a fracture to her left humerus and several cuts and bruises to the face.”

John Smith, 39, has appeared in court following a string of offences that took place last year, including causing serious injury by careless driving.

The woman was taken to hospital but did not need surgery.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard how Smith believed his “view was obstructed by the presence of a road works sign at the mouth of the junction and a car parked on the other side of the road”.

When police attended, they searched Smith’s car, finding a lock knife “used for hunting” and a cigarette filled with cannabis.

Smith was also charged with driving under the influence of THC, a derivative of cannabis.

Colin Sleeman, in mitigation, told the court how Smith “did not feel he was in any way impaired in his driving” as he had taken the drug “the day before the incident”.

Smith, who the court heard is a “regular cannabis user”, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving, possessing an offence weapon in a public place, driving while under the influence of a controlled drug above the specified limit and possessing a controlled drug, namely cannabis, when he appeared before magistrates.

Mr Sleeman said: “He is a family man with four children aged 18 to four years old. He lives with his wife and children. He is in full-time employment as a demolition supervisor.”

Smith has been disqualified from driving for 12 months for the drug driving and causing serious injury while driving offences.

He was also fined £1,360 for having a knife in a public place and was told he must pay a £544 surcharge and £85 in court costs.

The court will also destroy the cannabis and knife.