Hartlepool families urged to discuss crime concerns at public meeting

Police chiefs and councillors want to hear from residents of Hartlepool’s De Bruce ward at an event to talk about crime and community safety issues that concern them.

The Crime and Community Safety Event takes place tomorrow night at Hartlepool Borough Council’s Community Hub North in Miers Avenue .

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Barry Coppinger and Inspector Darren Bainbridge from the Hartlepool Community Safety Team will provide updates on local and Cleveland-wide policing issues.

Mr Coppinger said: “These events give me an invaluable opportunity hear the real policing concerns of Cleveland residents and filter them into my Police and Crime Plan.

“I hope many Hartlepool residents will come along to this event and I look forward to having valuable discussions about policing and community safety in the town.”

Inspector Bainbridge said the meeting is an important opportunity to speak about neighbourhood issues or ask questions adding: “We would welcome anyone that would like to come along to do this as it’s important for us to hear about issues and to try to resolve them.”

Ward Councillor Stephen Thomas, who is also Chair of the council’s Adult Services Committee, also encouraged people to attend.

He added: “I’m grateful to the PCC and Inspector Bainbridge for agreeing to attend the event and provide updates to the meeting.”

The meeting will take place from 6.30-7.30pm. Hartlepool Community Safety Team also holds a drop-in at the hub every Wednesday at 11am-2pm.