Hartlepool family hid under the floor from police - hideaway was found under bathroom floor

The hideaway under the downstairs bathroom floor was used by Stacey Robinson, 32, and her brother Leslie, 25, who shared the Hartlepool address with Thomas Campbell, 38.

The 32-year-old was found hiding there when officers searched the house for her after a burglary, and later her brother was used the hole when he had breached a sex offender’s order, the court heard.

She claimed to be living there alone and he remained free for some time, said prosecutor Johnny Walker.

Leslie Robinson

The three of them ended up remanded in custody where they decided on a “slate-cleaning exercise”, he added

Stacey Robinson admitted burgling a friend’s house with two others and removing a large amount of computer games and watches.

Her brother and Campbell were in the living room at home when police arrived and she was hiding under the floorboards. Much of the stolen property was recovered.

She also admitted assisting an offender, her brother, by helping him to hide there when he was in breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for sexual assault on a 14-year-old girl by breaking a ban on having contact with children under 16.

Campbell admitted handling stolen property and using a bank card to buy goods from a filling station shop, and also stealing a sandwich from a store.

Leslie Robinson admitted the breach and also helping his sister to move her haul from the burgled house.

Stephen Constantine, defending her, said that her adult life had been blighted by drugs which she had now quit.

Thomas Parsons-Munn defending her brother, said that his daughter had been born a few weeks ago and his father suffered a heart attack and had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Kate Barnes, defending Campbell, said he had spent the equivalent of 18 months in custody and he was hopeful of finding work back in the hospitality sector.

The Robinsons, from Straker Street, Hartlepool, were given jail sentences and Campbell of the same address was given a community order.

Leslie Robinson was jailed for 28 months, Stacey Robinson was jailed for 18 months and Campbell was given a two years community order with 15 rehabilitation activities with a Thinking Skills programme.