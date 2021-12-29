Hartlepool family’s shock after thieves empty hot tub of water and steal it from back garden

The eight-person inflatable hot tub had been owned by the family for almost two years and was full of water on the night when the incident took place.

Assistant manager Sarah Hall has described the moment she headed out to work on the morning of December 23 and saw the hot tub was gone.

Sarah, 42, said: “I didn’t expect for one minute that it would go missing. I got up on the morning on the 23rd and it was gone.”

Sarah has said she was in "total shock" when she saw the hot tub was missing.

The mother-of-two has said that CCTV footage shows two people coming over the back fence of the garden, emptying the hot tub off and carrying it over the back end of the house.

Sarah, who lives near Lancaster Road, has said it happened between 4am and 5am.

She said: “I was in total shock. It’s not the first time we’ve had things go missing.

"About two years ago I had full patio set go missing. You just think you can’t have anything, it annoys you and frustrates you.

Sarah has said she got the hot tub for her daughters Amy (pictured) and Hannah.

"It’s not fair.”

Sarah has said she got the hot tub for her daughters Amy, 11, and Hannah, 14, and had been saving for nearly a year before she was able to purchase the £700 tub.

She said: "We didn’t hear a thing. The girls are quite frightened that someone has been at the garden overnight.

The family had owned the hot tub for more than a year.

"It’s heartbreaking for them, because they know I worked hard for it. They used it a lot and now they’ve got nothing.

"We haven’t got the money to buy a new one, we’ve just had Christmas.”

Cleveland Police have confirmed they received a report of a hot tub stolen from the garden of a property in Hartlepool between 4.15am and 5am on December 23.

A police spokesperson added in statement: “The hot tub (brown coloured Lazy Spa brand) was security marked by the owner so we’d encourage anyone offered this item to report to police on 101, reference 217069.

“Alternatively contact Crimestoppers and you don’t have to give your name on 0800 555 111.”

