Steven Iverson, of Leamington Parade, pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation when he faced the charge at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Friday, October 4, with the case adjourned to Teesside Crown Court for sentence.

The 31-year-old admitted committing the offence between January 11 last year and June 1 this year, and he was due to be sentenced on Tuesday, November 5.

However, the crown court was told due to a mix-up, a pre-sentence report had not been completed ahead of his sentence hearing with the help of the Probation Service.

The case was heard by Teesside Crown Court.

The case was adjourned until Wednesday, December 4, to allow one to be prepared for the court.