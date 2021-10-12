Hartlepool gym owner and ex-Mr Universe Eddy Ellwood charged with Covid-19 rule breaches

Eddy Ellwood outside Teesside Magistrates' Court

Former Mr Universe Edmund “Eddy” Ellwood faces four charges relating to two dates in February this year.

Ellwood, whose address was given as that of the business, Xtreme Fitness, Unit 2, on the Longhill Industrial Estate, in Hartlepool, is accused of two offences each on both February 2 and February 7.

The charges say that on each date he contravened a direction given by Hartlepool Borough Council, under the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (No.3) (England) Regulations 2020, by allowing individuals “to enter the premises for purposes other than paid employment or for the essential and specific upkeep and maintenance of the premises” and that he contravened a prohibition notice given by the council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Xtreme Fitness owner Eddy Ellwood pulling a bus during his strongman days

The 57-year-old appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on Tuesday, October 12.

His barrister, Dr John Brown, told the bench he had not yet had sight of the prosecution evidence or had a chance to interview potential defence witnesses and asked magistrates to adjourn the case.

Tony Macnab, for Hartlepool Borough Council, said he had no objection to an adjournment and magistrates agreed to adjourn the case back to the same court at 2pm on Tuesday, November 9.

No pleas were taken on any of the four charges.

A small number of anti-lockdown protestors staged a demonstration outside the court in support of Mr Ellwood during the hearing.

Mr Ellwood, originally from East Durham, clinched the Mr Universe title five times between 1997-2001 and was England’s Strongest Man winner on three occasions between 2003-05.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.