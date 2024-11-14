Hartlepool house allegedly attacked by arsonists
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Four men are reported to have approached the property in Goldfinch Road on the Bishop Cuthbert estate and set fire to the front door and before also smashing two windows.
The incident happened on Monday, November 11, at 10pm.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Four men approached the property and set fire to the front door as well as smashing two windows before getting into a vehicle that was parked on Merlin Way near to bus stop A.
"If you have information, dash cam or ring doorbell footage please contact our officers either by visiting our website or calling 101 quoting reference number 216551.”