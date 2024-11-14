Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information after an alleged arson attack at a house in Hartlepool.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four men are reported to have approached the property in Goldfinch Road on the Bishop Cuthbert estate and set fire to the front door and before also smashing two windows.

The incident happened on Monday, November 11, at 10pm.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Four men approached the property and set fire to the front door as well as smashing two windows before getting into a vehicle that was parked on Merlin Way near to bus stop A.

"If you have information, dash cam or ring doorbell footage please contact our officers either by visiting our website or calling 101 quoting reference number 216551.”