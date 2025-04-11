Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hartlepool house has been temporarily shut down by a court following complaints about crime and anti-social behaviour.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court granted an application by the multi-agency Hartlepool Community Safety Team in respect of 18 Mapleton Road, in the Dyke House area of town, and also awarded £1,103.90 in costs.

The court heard that the tenant allowed had frequent visitors to the address on foot, in cars and on motorbikes throughout both the day and the early hours of the morning.

Neighbouring residents complained about drug dealing from the alley gate at the rear of the property.

Signs confirming a closure order affecting 18 Mapleton Road, Hartlepool, are placed on the property.

Councillor Brenda Harrison, the council’s leader, said: “The fact that we have now secured 12 closure orders on domestic properties in the last 12 months demonstrates our determination to protect law-abiding residents.”

Jonathan Brash, Hartlepool’s MP and the chair of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, said: “Let this message continue to go out across Hartlepool to the small minority who think it’s okay to disrupt the lives of the decent majority. We will come after you and we will remove you.”

Chief Inspector Andy Liddell, of Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team, added: “We will not tolerate this behaviour, nor should the communities of Hartlepool.

"We take all reports of anti-social behaviour seriously and work closely with our partners to tackle issues brought to our attention.”

The closure order will remain in force for three months.

The maximum penalty for breaching an order is six months’ imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine.

Anyone who witnesses a breach should call Cleveland Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

