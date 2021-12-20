Hartlepool house fire being treated as suspicious after neighbours had to evacuate homes

An unoccupied two-storey property was on fire in the roof.

Surrounding residents were evacuated due to the heavy smoke although Cleveland Fire Brigade said the blaze did not spread to other properties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aftermath of the fire in Burbank Street.

Police have now issued an appeal for information saying the cause is being treated as suspicious.

Cleveland Police said on Monday (December 20): “At 10.40pm on Saturday night, police were notified by Fire Brigade colleagues of a fire in derelict property on Burbank Street, Hartlepool.

"At that stage officers were not required to attend however Scenes of Crime Officers attended the following day to begin investigations into the cause of the blaze.

"While further enquiries by police and fire are needed, the fire is currently being treated as suspicious.”

Fire appliances from Hartlepool’s Stranton fire station and one from Billingham responded to the blaze.

An aerial platform was also sent from Saltburn to help reach the roof.

Thermal imaging cameras were used to locate the source of the blaze with one jet and one hose reel and two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus deployed to extinguish the fire.

Fire crews were stood down at 2.29am on Sunday, December 19.

Anyone with information is asked to ring the non-emergency police number on 101 quoting Ref 214634.

Alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.