Hartlepool killer Jamie Smith jailed following death of 'loved' husband and son Anthony Littlewood

By Madeleine Raine
Published 27th Mar 2025, 11:51 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 11:59 BST

A killer has been put behind bars today after admitting the manslaughter of a “loved” son and husband.

Jamie Smith, 24, delivered a “fatal blow” on June 8, 2024, to the head of 39-year-old Anthony Littlewood, who died in hospital a week after the incident.

Teesside Crown Court heard how Smith became agitated after Mr Littlewood was spotted by motorists “weaving in and out of traffic” on Hart Lane, in Hartlepool, during what prosecutor Nick Dryer described as “some sort of episode”.

Mr Dryer said: “It was just before 7pm when motorists noticed Mr Littlewood walking between cars in the road causing tailbacks.

"It was thought he was under the influence of drink or drugs but it seems he was having some sort of episode.”

Smith, of Mereston Close, Hartlepool, was a passenger in a black Vauxhall Corsa at the time when he got out of the car and, following a small altercation, struck Mr Littlewood in the head with what became a “fatal blow”.

Mr Dryer said: “The force of the blow knocked him to the ground, crashing to the pavement and unable to break his fall.”

Stephen Constantine, defending, told the court how initially Smith “walked away and got back in his vehicle”.

He said: “He did not know what else to do, but he did not flee the scene. He did get back out of the car and remained there for some time.”

Mr Constantine added: “If he could turn the clock back and revisit those events, he knows he should have just stayed in the car.

"Unfortunately, he cannot turn the clock back. He acted impulsively.”

Smith admitted manslaughter at an earlier hearing and returned to court on conditional bail to learn his fate.

Jailing him for five years and three months, Judge Jonathan Carroll said: “You delivered a significant blow that knocked Mr Littlewood out while he was still standing on his feet and he fell to the ground with significant force, unable to break his fall, striking his head.”

He added: “It was meaningless and unnecessary, an event that could have been avoided if you had just stayed out of it and had patience.”

