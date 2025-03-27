A killer has been put behind bars today after admitting the manslaughter of a “loved” son and husband.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Smith, 24, delivered a “fatal blow” on June 8, 2024, to the head of 39-year-old Anthony Littlewood, who died in hospital a week after the incident.

Teesside Crown Court heard how Smith became agitated after Mr Littlewood was spotted by motorists “weaving in and out of traffic” on Hart Lane, in Hartlepool, during what prosecutor Nick Dryer described as “some sort of episode”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Dryer said: “It was just before 7pm when motorists noticed Mr Littlewood walking between cars in the road causing tailbacks.

Twenty-five-year-old killer Jamie Smith has been put behind bars after admitting to the manslaughter of “loved” son and husband Anthony Littlewood who died from his injuries on June 15 2024.

"It was thought he was under the influence of drink or drugs but it seems he was having some sort of episode.”

Smith, of Mereston Close, Hartlepool, was a passenger in a black Vauxhall Corsa at the time when he got out of the car and, following a small altercation, struck Mr Littlewood in the head with what became a “fatal blow”.

Mr Dryer said: “The force of the blow knocked him to the ground, crashing to the pavement and unable to break his fall.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Constantine, defending, told the court how initially Smith “walked away and got back in his vehicle”.

Jamie Smith, 25, delivered a “fatal blow” to the head of third-nine-year-old Anthony Littlewood who died in hospital just days after due to his injuries.

He said: “He did not know what else to do, but he did not flee the scene. He did get back out of the car and remained there for some time.”

Mr Constantine added: “If he could turn the clock back and revisit those events, he knows he should have just stayed in the car.

"Unfortunately, he cannot turn the clock back. He acted impulsively.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith admitted manslaughter at an earlier hearing and returned to court on conditional bail to learn his fate.

Anthony Littlewood died after being assaulted in Hart Lane, in Hartlepool, in June last year.

Jailing him for five years and three months, Judge Jonathan Carroll said: “You delivered a significant blow that knocked Mr Littlewood out while he was still standing on his feet and he fell to the ground with significant force, unable to break his fall, striking his head.”

He added: “It was meaningless and unnecessary, an event that could have been avoided if you had just stayed out of it and had patience.”