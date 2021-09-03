Hartlepool law firm secures over £200,000 in compensation for Medomsley Detention Centre abuse victims

The former Medomsley detention centre.

Tilly Bailey & Irvine Solicitors have been pursuing claims since 2013 for former inmates of the detention centre who suffered physical abuse.

They have settled in excess of 100 cases under the Medomsley Physical Abuse Scheme and many more claimants that have recently

come forward.

However, the scheme is due to end on January 1, 2022, and the Ministry of Justice has confirmed it will not make any offers of settlement in respect of claims received after that date.

Medomsley Detention Centre was a prison near Consett for young male offenders aged between 17 and 21 that operated from 1961 until 1987. Durham Police launched Operation Seabrook after allegations that from former inmates were subjected to sexual, physical and mental abuse from prisons officers.

Nathalie Clayton, a personal injury legal expert at Tilly Bailey & Irvine, said: “Tilly Bailey & Irvine have settled numerous cases for former inmates that were subjected to sexual abuse and more recently settling in excess of 100 cases of those subjected to physical abuse under the Medomsley Physical Abuse Scheme.

“The award of compensation is dependent upon the length of the period of detention. There is also a provision in the scheme to compensate for a lasting physical and/or psychological injury providing this can be supported by medical evidence.”

Tilly Bailey & Irvine added the Ministry of Justice hopes to conclude some outstanding claims that have not yet been capable of settlement, including where the claimant was detained for non-payment of fines or there is no evidence of their detention.

