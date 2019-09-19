Hartlepool Mail readers send well-wishes to PD Shadow following his retirement
Readers have shared their well-wishes after a much-loved Cleveland Police dog has retired from the force.
PD Shadow completed his final shift on Friday, September 13. He had worked with the police force for around seven years.
Throughout his hard work, Shadow caught a man in the process of breaking into someone’s house, caught two men hiding in a loft after burgling a property and achieved a Chief Constable’s commendation after he detained a man with an imitation firearm in a busy town centre.
Mail readers have been eager to share their good luck messages as Shadow begins his well-deserved retirement.
Sandra Gibson said: “Well done enjoy your retirement.”
Linda Elizabeth also said: “Well done. Enjoy your retirement.”
Liz Knight added: “Enjoy your retirement you handsome clever boy.”
Ruby Beattie commented: “I hope this four leg police man has a happy retirement. He has done his job, now it is time for him to stand down. So officer your shift is over. Dismiss. God bless.”
Paul Nedley is concerned that after such hard work, Shadow may struggle to find things to do. He said: “I wonder if he'll get bored in his retirement? Good luck.”
Barbara Duffy said: “Has he a home to retire to?”
Along with Hartlepool Mail readers, Shadow’s partner PC Darren Williamson has also sent a message to the hard-working police dog. He said: “We’ve had a great run and Shadow will be dearly missed in the Dog Unit and I hope he enjoys his well-deserved retirement.”