Hartlepool man accused of £50,000 vandal attacks against solicitors appears in front of judge
A Hartlepool man accused of causing more than £50,000 damage in vandal attacks against a town solicitors firm has made his first crown court appearance.
Graeme Pattinson, 54, is charged with 10 counts of criminal damage, one of conspiracy to damage property and one of attempting to pervert the course of justice.
They relate to alleged damage to three Land Rover vehicles and a Kia Sportage car belonging to Smith and Graham solicitors or its employees and also to the firm’s office in Church Square.
The total cost of the alleged damage amounts to £56,615 and is said to have taken place between January 2019 and September of last year.
A short administrative hearing took place in front of Recorder Alex Menary at Teesside Crown Court on Friday, August 20.
No pleas were entered and the case was adjourned until Wednesday, October 6.
Pattinson, of Meadowgate Drive, Hartlepool, was granted unconditional bail.