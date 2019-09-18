Hartlepool man admitted to sexual assault of young girl and is placed on Sex Offenders' Register ahead of sentence
Sentence was adjourned on a Hartlepool man who admitted sexually assaulting a girl to allow time for him to be assessed by a psychiatrist.
Connor McManus, 31, appeared at Teesside Crown Court for sentence after he pleaded guilty to sexual assault on a girl in Hartlepool.
He lived at Hartlepool but has since moved to Middlesbrough after he was placed on the Sex Offender’s Register when he appeared before the crown court judge.
Deborah Smithies, defending, said that a report from a psychologist raised concerns and the issue needed to be fully and properly considered after he sees a psychiatrist on October 27.
She said that the psychiatrist would consider “the question of fitness (to plead)”.
Miss Smithies added: “He is living in accommodation in Middlesbrough under the auspices of social care.”
McManus, formerly of Hartlepool but now of Enfield Street, Middlesbrough, had his bail extended until the case returns to court on Friday, November 22.
Judge Howard Crowson told him: “You go and see the doctor and we will see what the doctor tells us and decide what is the right thing to do.
”You can have bail until the 22nd of November, you keep on doing what you are told and stay out of trouble.
”You are on the Sex Offender’s Register and you have to go to the police and tell them your name and address.”
The case was adjourned until Friday, November 22, for further reports.