Hartlepool man and Peterlee man both charged with manslaughter following death of delivery driver in Horden

Two men have been charged with killing a delivery driver.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 21st Mar 2023, 21:52 GMT- 1 min read

Gary Peter Hepworth, from Hartlepool, and Joseph Henry Niles, from Peterlee, are due to appear in court for the first time on Wednesday, March 23, after they were both charged with manslaughter.

The charges follow the death of a man in the Handley Street area of Horden on Sunday morning.

The name of the deceased has still to be officially released.

Durham Police said in a statement late on Tuesday night: “Two men have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a man in Horden at the weekend.

“Gary Peter Hepworth, 43, and Joseph Henry Niles, 41, were arrested following the incident in the Handley Street area on Sunday morning in which a delivery driver sadly died.

“Mr Hepworth, of Hartlepool, and Mr Niles, of Peterlee, were tonight both charged with manslaughter and theft.

“Mr Hepworth was also charged with assault causing actual bodily harm after an officer was injured whilst he was being detained.

“The pair remain in police custody and will appear at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.”