Hartlepool man Callum Barclay, 24, pleaded not guilty to four charges when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court over a video link on Tuesday, November 22.

He also pleaded not guilty to an allegation of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on a male.

Teesside Crown Court.

All of the charges related one date earlier this this year.

It is understood they relate to an alleged incident in the early hours of a morning in Murray Street, in Hartlepool.

A trial is now set to take place at the crown court on April 3 next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A timetable for the case was also set by Judge Chris Smith.