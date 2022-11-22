Hartlepool man appears at Teesside Crown Court on allegation of rape and sexual assault against a woman
A man is due to stand trial over allegations he sexually assaulted and raped a woman.
Hartlepool man Callum Barclay, 24, pleaded not guilty to four charges when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court over a video link on Tuesday, November 22.
He denies one count of rape, one of sexual assault and one of assault by penetration against a woman.
He also pleaded not guilty to an allegation of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on a male.
All of the charges related one date earlier this this year.
It is understood they relate to an alleged incident in the early hours of a morning in Murray Street, in Hartlepool.
A trial is now set to take place at the crown court on April 3 next year.
A timetable for the case was also set by Judge Chris Smith.
Barclay, of Stephen Street, was remanded in custody in the meantime.