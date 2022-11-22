News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool man appears at Teesside Crown Court on allegation of rape and sexual assault against a woman

A man is due to stand trial over allegations he sexually assaulted and raped a woman.

By Mark Payne
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Nov 2022, 11:53am

Hartlepool man Callum Barclay, 24, pleaded not guilty to four charges when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court over a video link on Tuesday, November 22.

He denies one count of rape, one of sexual assault and one of assault by penetration against a woman.

He also pleaded not guilty to an allegation of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on a male.

Teesside Crown Court.

All of the charges related one date earlier this this year.

It is understood they relate to an alleged incident in the early hours of a morning in Murray Street, in Hartlepool.

A trial is now set to take place at the crown court on April 3 next year.

A timetable for the case was also set by Judge Chris Smith.

Barclay, of Stephen Street, was remanded in custody in the meantime.