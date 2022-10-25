Callum Barclay, 24, appeared before Teesside Magistrates Court in Middlesbrough on Today (Tuesday, October 25) following an alleged incident in Hartlepool at the weekend.

He is charged with one count of rape, two allegations of sexual assault and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Cleveland Police said the charges relate to an alleged incident in Murray Street, in Hartlepool, in the early hours of Sunday (October 23).

Allegations of rape can only be dealt with by the crown court and the case was sent to Teesside Crown Court to be heard at a later date.

Barclay, of Stephen Street, Hartlepool, is due to make his first appearance before a judge on November 22 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.