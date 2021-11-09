Hartlepool man appears in court accused of causing more than £50,000 damage to town solicitors firm

Graeme Pattinson, 54, is accused of 10 counts of criminal damage, one of conspiracy to damage property and one of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

They all relate to damage said to have been caused to the offices of Smith & Graham Solicitors, in Church Square, Hartlepool, and vehicles belonging to the firm and a woman between January 2019 and September last year.

The value of the alleged damage totals £56,615.

The damage is alleged to have occurred at Smith & Graham Solicitors (left) in Hartlepool.

Pattinson appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court on Friday, July 23, when the entire case was sent to crown court.

He was not asked to enter pleas at this stage.

Chairman of the bench Dr Ian Fraser said: “These matters are so serious that they can only be dealt with at the crown court.”

Pattinson was charged after what Cleveland Police said was “a protracted and complex investigation”.

He is accused of conspiring with others on July 22 last year to cause £3,000 damage to Smith & Graham’s building.

He is also alleged to have caused damage to a red Land Rover Discovery on four separate occasions between January 11, 2019, and August 3,2020.

The value of the alleged damage was said to be £300, £300, £10,000 and £35,000 respectively.

Pattinson is also charged with causing £300 damage to a grey Land Rover Discovery belonging to Smith & Graham on January 11, 2019, and again on on January 17 last year.

He is alleged to have caused £300 of damage to a black Land Rover Discovery, also belonging to the firm on January 11, and on January 17, both in 2019.

He is also accused of causing £415 damage and £6,400 damage to a white Kia Sportage belonging to a woman on September 4 and September 9 last year respectively.

All of the alleged criminal damages form the basis of the charge of undertaking a series of acts intending to pervert the course of public justice.

Pattinson, of Meadowgate Drive, Hartlepool was given unconditional bail to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Friday, August 20.