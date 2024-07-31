Hartlepool man burgled woman's house while she was in hospital and assaulted Cleveland Police officers
Liam Rowbotham, 30, was spotted burgling into the victim’s home in Parton Street, Hartlepool, at around 5am one morning in June.
He broke in by a back window before stealing a TV and other items which he took back to squat across the road.
Rowbotham was also sentenced at Teesside Crown Court for stealing alcohol and damaging a door at a convenience store and assaulting police officers in separate incidents.
Police were alerted to the burglary in Parton Street while it was happening.
Prosecutor Victoria Lamballe said: “The female occupant had been admitted to hospital until June 26. Her former partner was checking on the property.
"Just after five o’clock on the morning, officers received reports to say a bald male was breaking into the premises through a back window.”
Ms Lamballe added: “A sergeant attended and found a side double glazed window had been smashed as well as a rear window and the handle opened from inside.”
Rowbotham was found under a quilt in the attic at the address in Milbank Road.
Describing the earlier offences on May 22 this year, Ms Lamballe said Rowbotham was confronted by a Premier store worker when he tried to leave with alcohol.
He forced open a door causing damage to it.
Later that evening, Rowbotham lashed out at police officers when they were called to a reported disturbance of a man pushing a woman in Rossall Street.
He was found hiding under a bed and during a struggle bit one PC on the shoulder and head-butted another.
Rowbotham, of Lime Crescent, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to burglary, theft, criminal damage and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.
Stephen Constantine, defending, said his client had struggled with his mental health for years and at the time was homeless and using drugs and alcohol to “self medicate”.
"It was a particularly low period in his life,” said Mr Constantine.
Sentencing Rowbotham to 20 months’ prison the judge, Recorder Paul Reid, said it explained but did not excuse his behaviour.
Regarding the burglary he said: “This was a particularly unpleasant incident when the occupant had left the property empty to go to hospital.”