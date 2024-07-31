Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A burglar who broke into a woman’s home while she was in hospital has been jailed.

Liam Rowbotham, 30, was spotted burgling into the victim’s home in Parton Street, Hartlepool, at around 5am one morning in June.

He broke in by a back window before stealing a TV and other items which he took back to squat across the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rowbotham was also sentenced at Teesside Crown Court for stealing alcohol and damaging a door at a convenience store and assaulting police officers in separate incidents.

Liam Rowbotham, from Hartlepool, was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court.

Police were alerted to the burglary in Parton Street while it was happening.

Prosecutor Victoria Lamballe said: “The female occupant had been admitted to hospital until June 26. Her former partner was checking on the property.

"Just after five o’clock on the morning, officers received reports to say a bald male was breaking into the premises through a back window.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Lamballe added: “A sergeant attended and found a side double glazed window had been smashed as well as a rear window and the handle opened from inside.”

Teesside Crown Court.

Rowbotham was found under a quilt in the attic at the address in Milbank Road.

Describing the earlier offences on May 22 this year, Ms Lamballe said Rowbotham was confronted by a Premier store worker when he tried to leave with alcohol.

He forced open a door causing damage to it.

Later that evening, Rowbotham lashed out at police officers when they were called to a reported disturbance of a man pushing a woman in Rossall Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was found hiding under a bed and during a struggle bit one PC on the shoulder and head-butted another.

Rowbotham, of Lime Crescent, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to burglary, theft, criminal damage and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Stephen Constantine, defending, said his client had struggled with his mental health for years and at the time was homeless and using drugs and alcohol to “self medicate”.

"It was a particularly low period in his life,” said Mr Constantine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sentencing Rowbotham to 20 months’ prison the judge, Recorder Paul Reid, said it explained but did not excuse his behaviour.