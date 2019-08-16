Hartlepool man caught twice with stashes of child porn
A 34-year-old man who was caught twice with indecent images of children has been jailed for 20 months.
Arthur Nolasco, who has a previous conviction for possessing child pornography, had another stash when police called to check on him.
Officers found yet more images when they returned to tell Nolasco he was being charged for the earlier find, Teesside Crown Court heard.
“The background to the offence is a conviction for indecent images in 2017,” said Chris Wood, prosecuting.
“As part of his monitoring, police called to check on Nolasco at his address in Stephen Street in Hartlepool.
“They found a laptop with indecent images stored on it, including some at the most serious category A.
“A few months later, police returned to tell Nolasco he was to be charged.
“During that visit they found a USB stick with more images.”
Nolasco, now of Grafton Street, London, admitted six charges of possessing indecent images, two charges of possessing extreme pornography, and two charges of possessing prohibited images of children in August, last year, and February, this year.
John Hartley, defending, said in mitigation: “Mr Nolasco realises he has this compulsion which he would like to rid himself of.
“He has moved to London to live with his mother to give him family support.”
Judge Deborah Sherwin sentenced Nolasco to 20 months in prison.
The judge told him: “It seems to me you are a dyed-in-the-wool offender, and there is very little chance of rehabilitation.”
Nolasco was made the subject of an order restricting his internet use for seven years.