Hartlepool man charged with burglary after theft of jewellery, heirlooms and cash
A man has been charged with burglary after sentimental jewellery, family heirlooms and cash were stolen from a pensioner’s house during a night-time break in.
Monday, 16th September 2019, 16:11 pm
Updated 2 minutes ago
James McKeen Wanley, 47, of York Road, Hartlepool, is accused of committing the raid in the Park Road area of town on August 28 and of possessing heroin.
He was arrested after an investigation by Hartlepool CID.
Wanley was bailed by Teesside Magistrates’ Court and is due to face a judge at Teesside Crown Court on Thursday, October 10.