Hartlepool man charged with series of sex attacks on females in town streets during daylight

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 7th Jun 2024, 12:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man has been charged with a series of sexual offences after complaints that females were assaulted in residential streets in daylight.

Cleveland Police have also urged people to contact them with any similar accusations which may be connected to the case.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Police have arrested and charged a man with four sexual offences after reports that four females were assaulted on residential streets in the Hartlepool area on Thursday, 30th May, and Friday, 31st May, in daylight hours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The 34-year-old man from Hartlepool appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday, 3rd June 2024, and is remanded in custody until a further hearing in July 2024.”

A Hartlepool man has appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough, after he was charged with four sexual offences. Picture by FRANK REID.A Hartlepool man has appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough, after he was charged with four sexual offences. Picture by FRANK REID.
A Hartlepool man has appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough, after he was charged with four sexual offences. Picture by FRANK REID.

Officers have appealed for anyone with details of any similar similar incidents to call them on 101, quoting incident reference number SE24100860.

Get the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox with Hartlepool Mail’s free newsletter emails.