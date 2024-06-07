Hartlepool man charged with series of sex attacks on females in town streets during daylight
Cleveland Police have also urged people to contact them with any similar accusations which may be connected to the case.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Police have arrested and charged a man with four sexual offences after reports that four females were assaulted on residential streets in the Hartlepool area on Thursday, 30th May, and Friday, 31st May, in daylight hours.
“The 34-year-old man from Hartlepool appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday, 3rd June 2024, and is remanded in custody until a further hearing in July 2024.”
Officers have appealed for anyone with details of any similar similar incidents to call them on 101, quoting incident reference number SE24100860.